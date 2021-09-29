Congress

Senate Reaches Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown, Schumer Announces

The bill will ensure the federal government remains open until December

Chuck Schumer
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown.

"We are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on.. the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Without passing the bill, the federal government would face a shutdown after the calendar turns to Friday. The deal announced by Schumer keeps the government open through Dec. 3.

The House passed a government funding bill last week on a party-line vote of 220-211.

Politics

San Francisco 4 hours ago

San Francisco Taps Asian American Lawmaker for City Attorney

Congress Sep 28

Analysis: Congress Headed for Showdown

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

CongressChuck Schumer
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us