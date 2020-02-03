Stanford University Becomes ‘Satellite Site’ for Iowa Caucus

For the first time ever, Democrats from Iowa living in another state or country can partake in the primary elections Monday at satellite sites, one which was in the Bay Area.

As if they were in Iowa, voters assembled in the Hass Center for Public Service at Stanford University to voice support for their favorite Democratic presidential nominee.

“I’m excited to have out generation making our voice heard,” said caucus organizer Nova Meurice.

If a candidate’s group support is too small to be viable, less than 15%, those voters then have the option to join a different group. Sort of like ‘ranked choice' voting.

“It’s a good space to foster conversations between people and I think it does sort of bring the Iowa Democratic Party specifically closer in traction with one another,” said Iowa voter Merlin MacGillivry.

Students who wouldn’t be able to participate without the satellite caucus, said they especially wanted to take part in this election.

“It’s also a monumental moment in our country’s history to, I hope, reverse course and move towards progressive change on big issues like climate change and equality, these kinds of things,” said Iowa voter Pablo Haake.

Many say, they hope it’s just a start.

“I hope this will start a trend of getting engaged in politics,” said caucus organizer Ahmi Dhun. “Whether they move back to Iowa in the future and they’re able to caucus there, at home in the future, or they end up settling somewhere else and become a regular voter wherever they end up.”

With about 30 Iowa voters participating, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders made it as viable candidates.