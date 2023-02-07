State of the Union Could Be Most ‘Feisty' and ‘Rowdy' in Modern History

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union may be remembered as one of the most rowdy in modern history.

He joked and jabbed at his colleagues in a new republican majority in congress and they in turn booed and shouted back.

The president was able to lay out many of his administration's accomplishments and lots of challenges his presidency still faces.

"As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has created in four years,” said Biden.

The most recent jobs report earlier this week, which included more than 500,000 non farm jobs, was some unexpected good news.

President Biden touted progress winding down the COVID pandemic, noted efforts to prosecute people for the Jan. 6 assault on the Capital, and highlighted a flurry of new programs and funding passed by his democratic colleagues during last year's session.

But Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi doesn't hold the gavel in congress anymore, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy does now.

So, Biden frequently called for bipartisan cooperation and joked about his opposition.

"My republican friends who voted against it as well. But I still get asked to fund the projects in those districts as well, but don't worry. I promised I'd be a president for all Americans. We'll fund these projects, and I'll see you at the groundbreaking,” said Biden.

San Francisco State University Politics Professor Rebecca Eissler said it's unusual to have such an animated back and forth during a State of Union.

But she said the mostly jovial exchanges may not last too long after this speech.

Republican leadership has already voiced little interest in working with him over the next two years.

"Investing too much of his time, his energy, his political capital in that right now, may just leave him with a lot of things not accomplished,” said Eissier.

Right now, the president is dealing with low approval ratings with many blaming him for high prices on everything from gas, to eggs.

In the Bay Area, the tech sector keeps shedding jobs and an opioid crisis in the streets is a challenge even for many of the president's most solid supporters.

"It's concerning to my kids. I have three kids. And it's concerning to me that they're stressed out about, where are they going to work tomorrow,” said Patti Cuadra, San Francisco resident.

"It's housing, mental health, services, we need funding because San Francisco can't do it alone,” said Peter Golatta, San Francisco resident.

Biden did say one of his priorities will be taking on the opioid crisis by cracking down on the import of fentanyl from Mexico and trying to make more treatment available for people here.

He also said efforts to cool inflation are working. He hopes the country sees the costs of just about everything ease while avoiding a recession.