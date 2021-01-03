georgia

Trump Begs Georgia Sec. of State to Overturn Election Results in Remarkable, Hourlong Phone Call

“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said. "There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes."

Trump holds rally in Valdosta, Georgia
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump begged Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the election results in a remarkable, hourlong phone call obtained by NBC News on Sunday.

Excerpts of the call, which took place Saturday, were first published by The Washington Post earlier Sunday.

The phone call featured Trump, days before he is set to leave office, pleading with Raffensperger to alter the vote total and launching into a barrage of discredited conspiracy theories about the election. Trump even suggested that Raffensperger may face criminal consequences should he refuse to intervene in accordance with Trump's wishes.

Politics

Mitch McConnell Dec 31, 2020

GOP Objection to Electoral College Votes

politics Dec 29, 2020

Analysis: Trump's Demand to Increase Stimulus Stipend

Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, pushed back on the president's claims and said President-elect Joe Biden's victory of more than 12,700 votes was accurate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

georgiaDonald Trump2020 Presidential Raceelection resultsBrad Raffensperger
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us