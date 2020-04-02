Jeff Sessions

Trump Campaign Demands Sessions Stop Tying His Senate Campaign to the President

Trump's campaign called Sessions "delusional"

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent a scathing letter to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week, calling him “delusional” for tying himself to the president in his current Senate campaign and demanding it stop circulating any mailers that imply Trump supports his bid. 

The Trump campaign specifically called out Sessions’ team for an advertisement that mentioned the president by name 22 times and “even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 Supporter.,” NBC News reported.

The president famously told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd that the single “biggest mistake” of his administration was appointing Sessions as attorney general and wishes he would have made that decision differently. 

Politics

coronavirus Apr 1

President Trump: ‘I Was Not Distracted by Impeachment’

President Trump Mar 30

White House Correspondents Present Trump with his own Quotes

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Jeff SessionsDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us