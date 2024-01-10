‘I know who it's going to be': Trump hints he's made up his mind about his VP pick

Former President Donald Trump indicated he has made up his mind about whom he would like to be his running mate should he win the Republican presidential nomination.

"Well, I can't tell you that, really," Trump told Fox News during a town hall in Iowa on Wednesday when the moderators asked him who is in the running to be on a presidential ticket with him. "I mean, I know who it's going to be."

Trump's campaign quickly sought to downplay the remark. A campaign adviser told NBC News "nothing is finalized" about the vice presidential pick.

"He’ll announce his final pick when he’s ready to," the adviser said.

