President Trump, Musk public spat turns personal

A public spat between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk took new heights on Thursday as the pair began firing personal attacks and financial threats online.

The Tesla CEO criticized the president's “big, beautiful bill”, which is making its way through Congress, and led to the pair aggressively exchanging comments on social media.

Trump has since suggested the U.S. government could cut its ties with Musk's business, prompting the world's richest man to post that there is an alleged link between the president and Jeffrey Epstein.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Political Analyst Larry Gerston to understand the details and dynamics.