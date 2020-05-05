Trump administration

Trump Says Only Blue States Have Budget Woes; He Couldn’t Be More Wrong

Numerous Republican-led states are facing coronavirus-caused financial crises

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump thinks all the states that need Congress to provide emergency relief funding are "run by Democrats in every case" and he charged it's because they have been fiscally mismanaged.

That's not the case. Numerous Republican-led states are facing coronavirus-caused financial crises, just like the Democrats.

Less than 24 hours after conducting an interview with The New York Post in which Trump made those remarks, the president took off to visit a mask-making plant in Arizona — a Republican-led state that by its own projections could face a shortfall ranging from $600 million to $1.6 billion by the end of the next fiscal year.

Trump administrationDonald Trumpcoronavirus pandemic
