coronavirus

Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance Since His Hospital Stay

By Jonathan Lemire

US President Donald Trump speaks about law and order to supporters from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered.

Politics

Decision 2020 19 hours ago

Developing for Democracy: How an App Could Get More People to Vote

Trump 12 hours ago

Trump Appears for First Extended Interview Since COVID Diagnosis

Trump is also priming for a Florida rally on Monday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us