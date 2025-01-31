Trump's comments on FAA workers are “blatant attack,” say disability advocates

President Donald Trump raised multiple possibilities on Thursday for the cause of the Washington D.C. plane crash, including what he deserved as lowered hiring standards at the FAA. But some said his claims are baseless.

Trump told reporters the FAA's pursuit of "diversity" hires led to an increase in nonwhite employees and workers with disabilities, some of whom Trump said are unqualified to be air traffic controllers.

"I have a disability that makes it difficult for me to grip items for long periods of time. I'm not going to be a good neurosurgeon, but that doesn't mean I have nothing to offer the workforce, nothing to offer my country," said Jess Davidson of the American Association of People with Disabilities. "It is a huge inaccurate sweeping generalization that is rooted in ableism and is rooted in a desire to no longer see disabled people serving in his government."

