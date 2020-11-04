police reform

Voters Around the U.S. Approve Local Police Reform Measures

The results reflect a growing demand for greater law enforcement accountability after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

In this file photo, police officers stand guard outside the 4th District Police Station during the second night of protest against the death of Karon Hylton on October 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Voters in at least six states overwhelming approved police reform measures on Election Day reports NBC News, reflecting a growing demand for greater law enforcement accountability after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Creating and strengthening police oversight boards, changing department staffing and funding levels and allowing greater public access to body and dashboard camera recordings were among the measures approved by voters around the country.

Many of the reforms run along the lines of laws already passed in localities in other states, such as Massachusetts and New York, in response to widespread protests over racial injustice and police violence nationwide.

