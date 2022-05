Candidates running for Santa Clara County sheriff share their pitches to voters speaking on the key issues they feel are most important. Each candidate submitted to NBC Bay Area a 30-second "elevator" pitch ahead of the June primary that you can watch below.

Sheriff Laurie Smith is not seeking re-election after announcing her retirement in March.

The videos below follow the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot.

Sean Allen

Sean Allen discusses why he's running for Santa Clara County sheriff.

Christine Nagaye

Christine Nagaye discusses why she is running for Santa Clara County sheriff.

Kevin Jensen

Kevin Jensen discusses why he's running for Santa Clara County sheriff.

Bob Jonsen

Bob Jonsen discusses why he's running for Santa Clara County sheriff.

Anh Colton

Anh Colton discusses why she's running for Santa Clara County sheriff.