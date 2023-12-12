earthquake

Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Lake County in Northern California Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Service

The quake was centered around 2.5 miles south southwest of Cobb and around 12.2 miles south southwest of Clearlake. 

Further information was not immediately available.

