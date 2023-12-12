Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Lake County in Northern California Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Service.

The quake was centered around 2.5 miles south southwest of Cobb and around 12.2 miles south southwest of Clearlake.

Further information was not immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES