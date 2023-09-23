Preliminary M3.3 earthquake strikes near Patterson

A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Stanislaus County Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 8:57 a.m., centered around 2.1 miles north northwest of Diablo Grande and 9.9 miles west southwest of Patterson.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES