Pro-Palestinian protesters at SFSU receive some concessions from university

Participants at a pro-Palestinian protest at San Francisco State University say they've won a partial victory after getting some concessions from the university.

Students and supporters rallied in Malcom X Plaza Wednesday after university President Lynn Mahoney committed to forming a work group, including students, to create a website to show investment strategies and to draft revisions to align with social and racial justice.

"We have received a commitment to divest from weapons manufacturing, to disclose clear accounts on where SFSU is investing its money and to publicly defend our right to protest," Ziniab, a protest organizer, said. "We will continue to organize for further commitments beyond this."

The protesters said they will remove the encampment in stages, depending on progress on the concessions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We want people to see the work that we’re doing, the way that we negotiate this so that other schools, whether they're part of the CSU system or not, can model the work that we are doing," Sprout, a protest spokesperson, said.

Organizers said they will be reaching out to other protest groups at other colleges to meet en masse at a CSU board of trustees meeting to try to get the same concessions systemwide.

Numerous Jewish groups issued public statements criticizing the negotiations and any concessions, including divestments.