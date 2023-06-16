Race in America: The Conversation (Episode 21)

We continue our commitment to having uncomfortable and honest conversations about race and the complexities of systemic oppression. Tonight, the stories of activists and advocates fighting for equality in their communities and beyond -- whether it is educating other about diverse histories, changing a life or changing laws.
Watch Friday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. An encore presentation airs Sunday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m.
