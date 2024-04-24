Russell City: The Bay Area's lost city

Some call it the Bay Area’s lost city, Russell City. What happened to the town remains an ugly chapter in Alameda County’s history. Education and reparations are something residents are still fighting for today.

“We’re not talking about somewhere in the South … we’re talking about somewhere that’s in the heart of Alameda County.” Aisha Knowles’ father, James, grew up in Russell City. James Knowles’ family was one of many that were broken up when Alameda County and Hayward wanted to build an industrial park. His father lost his business.

He said, “elected did this over a dollar .. picture an area that was rundown, not worth investing any money in terms of building it up.”

Today, Aisha Knowles has been on a journey to learn about her family’s past, fighting for reparations and to make sure the history is taught.

In the first of a two-part series in our ongoing series, “Race in America: the Conversation," Jodi Hernandez shows us the history that is rarely known or talked about.