Unity trip helps Black, Chinese teenagers bridge their communities

"We're closertogether than we think we are", Jayvon Muhammad, "RAMS" CEO

By Christine Ni and Marcus Washington

Sometimes, the best education comes outside of the classroom. NBC Bay Area takes you on a road trip with a group of Bay Area teenagers who found unity in their differences.

10 teenagers, five African American and five Asian American girls. They started as complete strangers before going on a cross-country road trip this summer. The goal is to build friendships and to bridges between their communities. The group embarked on a 10-city, 26 day road trip making stops at sites important to the histories of both their cultures.

Yanela Alvarado, one of the lead coordinators of the trip, captured the moments on the road. Alvarado says, "for young women to have this opportunity at a young age just kind of preps them for the world. It also allows them to come back as community leaders to teach other people within their communities about themselves and others."

The trip was funded through private donations. Organizers for RAMS, Inc. say they plan to do the Unity road trip for many years to come.

Watch the full report in the video above.

