A's designate Laureano for assignment; Ruiz returns from IL

Less than three years removed from their 2020 ALDS appearance, the Athletics have just one player from that team remaining on their roster after a series of moves Saturday which included designating veteran outfielder Ramón Laureano for assignment.

Rookie outfielder Esteury Ruiz was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, while Laureano now will be exposed to waivers after falling short of expectations during the 2023 MLB season.

Laureano was slashing .213/.280/.364 across 64 games with six home runs, 21 RBI and eight stolen bases in his sixth season with the A's. The 29-year-old has dealt with two injury stints this season -- first, a strained left groin in April and then a fractured right hand in July.

Across his five-and-a-half seasons in Oakland after being acquired from the Houston Astros, Laureano hit .246 with 68 home runs, 205 RBI and 53 stolen bases in 471 games with the A’s following his MLB debut with the team in 2018. He was suspended 80 games in May 2022 after violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

In speaking with MLB.com's Martín Gallegos after the move was announced, Laureano reflected on the team's decision in a positive light.

Briefly spoke with Ramón Laureano. He said he views the DFA as a favor from the A’s with a chance to possibly join a playoff-contending team. Enjoyed his years here in Oakland. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 5, 2023

Also on Saturday, Ruiz was reinstated after going on the IL with a right shoulder injury on July 7. His return should be a much-needed jolt as the A's face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, as Ruiz was batting .257/.310/.329 over 369 plate appearances, and, despite his month-long absence, still leads the AL in stolen bases.

In other moves Saturday, the A's also outrighted infielder Tyler Wade to Triple-A, released catcher Manny Piña, reinstated right-handed pitcher Dany Jiménez from the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Tayler Scott to Triple-A Las Vegas. Oakland also reinstated infielder Kevin Smith from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Las Vegas.