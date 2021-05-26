5.4 Million Clothing Steamers Recalled After Several Users Severely Burned

HSN is voluntarily recalling 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers after getting reports of the devices expelling, spraying and leaking hot water while in use, posing a burn hazard.

In a notice on Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said HSN had received 227 reports of Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini steamers leaking, with 106 reports of burn injuries.

Eight of those injuries resulted in second-degree burns and six ended with third-degree burns, the CPSC reported.

The devices were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

The appliances came in a variety of colors, the CPSC said, and the recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head with the name of the product printed on the side.

The company is issuing refunds to customers who bought the recalled appliances. Customers can contact HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online here.

