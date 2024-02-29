Chick-fil-A is recalling its popular Polynesian sauce after the dipping cups were found to contain a different condiment, sparking concerns of undeclared allergens.

The Atlanta-based fast-food giant said in a message posted on it's website, that customers who took home its Polynesian Sauce dipping cups between Feb. 14 and Feb. 27 should throw them away because they may contain an entirely different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Chick-fil-A CARES at 1-866-232-2040.

While the message did not disclose what sauce the Polynesian sauce cups mistakenly contained, the only sauce with wheat and soy allergens listed on its website is their Sweet and Spicy Sriracha.

Chick-fil-A’s Polynesian sauce is described as “a delicious sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor” on their website. It first debuted in 1984 alongside Honey Mustard and Barbeque, according to the company's website.

Thought it's a fan favorite among customers, the Chick-fil-A sauce remains the most popular condiment made by the restaurant, which began selling 16-ounce bottles in 2020.