Recalls

Children's pajamas sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024.

By Janete Weinstein

SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets
Consumer Product Safety Comission

A children’s two-piece pajama set sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The sets were sold exclusively online at Amazon from May 2022 through January 2024 and cost $16 to $43.

This recall involves SWOMOG children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in satin in 15 colors. The ribbed modal fabric was sold in black.

The pajamas were sold in both short-sleeve/shorts and long-sleeve/pants sets in sizes 4-15 years.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SWOMOG to receive a full refund.

There have been no injuries or incidents reported.

To get a full refund, the company is asking consumers to email a photo of the destroyed garment to swomogservice@163.com

SWOMOG is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other recalls

Recalls Jun 28

REI recalls over 75,000 children's bikes with training wheels due to fall and injury hazards

Recalls Jun 28

More than 130,000 magnetic wireless charging banks recalled for fire hazard. What to know

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us