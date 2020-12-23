GM

GM Recalls 840K Vehicles for Seat Belt, Suspension Problems

GM says the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the frame, so the belts may not hold people in a crash

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.

The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups. Also included are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have bench seats.

GM says the seat belt brackets may not have been secured to the frame, so the belts may not hold people in a crash. Dealers will inspect the brackets and reassemble them.

