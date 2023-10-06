Millions of rolling candies recalled after child chokes to death

Two candy makers are recalling millions of rolling candies because the balls can detach from their tubes, posing a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a pair of warnings published Thursday.

The warning comes six months after a 7-year-old girl in New York choked to death when a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat, according the CPSC.

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy Recall

Cocco Candy, of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Corp., of Passaic, N.J., announced the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors, including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti and Sour Cola.

The recalled candies were sold nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy, take it away from children and contact the company to receive a refund. KGR can be reached at 888-802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or online at www.kgrcandies.com.

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies recalled

In another notice, the CPSC announced Candy Dynamics of Carmel, Indiana, is recalling 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy over a similar choking hazard.

Like the Cocco candies, these recalled products also dispense flavored liquid from a tube through a rolling ball, which can detach into a child's mouth, posing a choking hazard. Candy Dynamics received two reports of the rolling ball detaching from the container, but no injuries were reported.

The recalled candy comes in 2- and 3-ounce plastic bottle containers and were sold at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com and CandyDynamics.com from June 2015 through July 2023 for between $2 and $4.

The candies were available in blue, red, green and pink packaging with "toxic waste" and "mega toxic waste" written on the front label.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of any product that still has candy in it. For more information on Candy Dynamics' refund visit their recall page here.