Recalls

More than half a million portable device chargers sold at Costco recalled after two homes catch fire

Costco has received more than 100 reports about the products overheating and becoming damaged or malfunctioning.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Inside A Costco Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than half a million portable electronic device chargers sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled after reports they can overheat and catch fire.

According to NBC News the devices, called myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One, allegedly caused at least two residential fires.

costco, recall, phone charger
The company, myCharge, said it was aware of 120 reports of the chargers overheating. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

In a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, myCharge, also known as RFA Brands of Birmingham, Michigan, said 567,000 of the chargers are affected.

The company said it was aware of 120 reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of residential fires resulting in approximately $165,000 in claimed property damage.

It said Costco has also received 115 returns of the portable chargers in which customers complained of melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding or sparking. There have been no reports of injuries requiring medical attention, myCharge said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact myCharge at 888-251-2026 or compliance@mycharge.com for a free replacement portable charger, the company said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

