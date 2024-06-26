The coffee company Snapchill is recalling hundreds of its canned coffee products over botulism concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Wisconsin-based company is voluntarily recalling nearly 300 canned coffee products because the current manufacturing process "could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum, in low acid canned foods."

The FDA statement notes the company is not aware of any instances of its products containing the toxin, nor have any illnesses been reported associated with consuming the products.

Botulinum toxin causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms include weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distention and constipation. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating contaminated food.

The recalled products were distributed and sold nationwide through various roaster and brand names in cans ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces.

The recalled products are identifiable by the language “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text “Snapchill Coffee” on the label.

Consumers are advised to either destroy the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product before being destroyed. Full information about the return and refund will be available on the company's website.

Which brands are being recalled:

The brands and products subject to this recall are listed below:

41 & Change, Cold Coffee

Alchemy Roasting Elixir Of Life

Amavida Manos Campesinas

Appalachia Coffee Kentucky Black Gold

Baba Java Coffee Ethiopian/Honduras

Bent Tree Coffee Squirrel Blend, Autumn Blend, Colombia Sotara, Ethiopia

Big Iron Stampede Blend

Big Mouth Coffee Nicaragua, Nicolas and Angela

Big Shoulders Thermal Shock

BKG Coffee St

Black Acres Rwanda

Black Nerd Colombia, Dark Matter, Ethiopia, The Golden Ratio

Blind Guatemala

Bold Bean The Chocolate One, The Jam, The OG, The Sweet One

Bolt Coffee Delki Guarero, Mass Appeal

Borealis Finca La Capilla

Brandywine Galactic Standard, Orbital Motion

BRL Dark Wav

Broadsheet Headliner

Burwell Bebop Blend

Cafe Ammi 109 Blend

Cape Cod Coffee Coconut, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, JMC, Peanut Butter Cup, Rainforest, Scandi

Carrier Bright, Nitro, Sweet

Cerberus Coffee Wizard Cat

Coffee Hound Maine, Maine Caramel, Maple, Maple Latte, Maple Leaf Latte, Nitro, Maple Syrup Latte

Coffee N Clothes Black, Gold

Coffee Project NY Grape Soda, Summer Friday, Woke Up in NY

Color Coffee Sierra Morena Pink Bourbon, Neptune

Connect Coffee Black Coffee

Copper Horse Carriage House Blend, Seahorse Blend

Coterie Coffee Billy Lane, Cannibal Corpse, Blood Brothers, Laughing Monkey Machine, Choppers, Brazil

Crankshaft Coffee Cold Start

Cup to Cup Inga Aponte

Dave’s Coffee Falcon Blend

Dayglow Decadent, Juicy

Daysol Coffee Wanderlust

Dead Sled Colombia, Banana Peanut Butter

Doughnut Plant Mexico Black

Downeast Coffee Ocean State Blend

Dreamy Hint of Chocolate, Colombia Tolima

Driply Arctic Brew (White Label Coffee from Stack St. Coffee Roasters), New Morning Coffee Blend

East End Heatwave

Eclipse Coffee Roasters Elevate

Electro Brew Coffee Co. Vanilla, Caramel

Element Coffee Peru

Emergency Medical Coffee Sweet Cream

Enderly Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, Mattie’s Diner, Rhino Market

Euphoria Coffee Black, Sweetened

Farmhouse Dar #33, Vienna Roast El Cafe, Vienna Roast Decaf, Medium Roast Colombia

Fazenda Mexico Nitro

Fika North Shore Blend

Fire Grounds Guts Over Fear, American Tradition, Full Send, Mo Mocha, Nitro, Vanilla Nitro

First Crack C/O Sound Coffee Big Funky Super Natural

Five & Hoek Honduras, Biru Bekele, Luis Guzman, Ethiopia Yirg

Five Star Roasters Nitro

Flight Pluto

Gay Awakening Coffee Drag Bean

George Howell Daterra Sundrop, Chelbessa, Monte Carlos, Worka Chelbessa

Gigawatt Cold Fusion, Costa Rican, Ethiopia, Live Wire, Costa Rican Dota Tarrazu

Goldberry Roasting Company Goldberry’s Blend

Gooseneck Coffee Co. Black Iced Coffee

Gryphon Coffee Nite Owl

Heady Cup Monkshood

Heart Coffee Ethiopian

Heine Bros Black Coffee, Coconut Latte, Toasted Coconut

Helm Black Coffee, Black Nitro, Maple Nitro Latte

Honest Coffee Early Riser

Hustle N’ Grind Cafecito

Intelligentsia Black Cans, Chicago Distance Series

Joe Bean Nitro

Kahawa 1893 Kenyan Black, Tanzania Peaberry Black, Safari Blend

Kaldi’s Classic Black

Knowledge Perk KP Coffee, App State, Dirt World, Charlotte FC, Summer Shandy, VESL, Winthrop

Kribi Coffee Chilled Coffee

Kuva Coffee Fresh Dresch

La Cosecha Papua New Guinea

Lanna Coffee Original

Larry’s Coffee Black, Decaf, Ethiopia, Mocha, Sweet

Little Wolf Andres Cardona, Companion Blend, Jesus Oscco

Ludwig Morning Hunt, Macchiato

Mad Priest Fallen Angel with Vanilla

Madcap Coffee Flash

Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters Hartford Blend

Medici Clarksville

Metric Garmas Gesha Single Origin, deri Kadame Natural, Benjamin Paz

Mighty Good Coffee Co. Apex

Mocha Joe Cameroon

Molon Labe Soprano, Death by Chocolate, Creme Brulee

Mudd LLC Maple Black, Black

Neighbor Coffee Bourbon Barrel Aged

New Hampshire Coffee Roasters Italian, Costa Rica Tarrazu, Coconut

New Harvest Wolf Can

Northern Coffeeworks Tanzania Peaberry

OFFSET Coffee Colombia

Opus Coffee Snapchill Coffee

Others Coffee Lil Bud, Get Right

Oye Coffee Cold Gold

Paper Plane Coffee Co. Snapchill Coffee

Peaks Coffee Co. Brazil

Perkatory Solstice, New England Snapchill, Three Witches Brew

Perla Black

Pettibone Colombia Washed, Honduras San Francisco

Pink Elephant Nomadic, Roam

Play Coffee Buku Hambela Natural, La Cabra

Quartertone Coffee Black Honey, Yurgacheffe

QUIVR Golden Black, Hibiscus, Jade Oolong, Jasmine, Jasmine Green

Rabble & Lion Papau New Guinea

Radial Coffee Cosa Nueva

Ragged Colombia, Early Riser

Rarebird PX

Red Rooster Ethiopia Worka, Funky Chicken, Worka Sakaro

Retrograde Coffee Synastry

Rock City Dark Star

Rockford Coffee Morning Glory, Narino Arbuleda

Rusty Dog Ambition, Canvas Black Label, Woke

Sacred Grounds Awakening, Chocolate Bomb

Saltwater Colombia, Ethiopia

Seaworthy Coffee Boathouse Blend

Sepia Coffee Grand Trunk, Northstar Lodge

Shirazi Dist. Little Wolf Cafe Au Lait

Slacktide Mid Tide, Moon Tide

Sleeping Giant Coffee Roasters Guatemala

Slow Bloom Coffee Bekelle Uttutie

Snowy Owl Jaws

Southeastern Roastery

Spot Coffee House Signature Roast Medium Blend

Springline Dark and Bright

Square One Coffee Cold Coffee, Berry Mint Tea

Stack St. Cafe Frio, Driply Coffee

Summit Coffee Black

Su Coffee Snapchill Iced CoffeeThe Boy & The Bear El Retorno, Women of Timana, El Puente

The Well Coffeehouse Tico Blend

Three Tree Coffee Roasters Kenya, Honduras

Tinker Ethiopia Gargari

Tipico Coordinates Blend

Touchy Coffee Guat Lazara

Traction Classic, Stable Blend

True Love Coffee Co. Ethiopia Nensebo

Underwood Little Arrow, Mexico Dos Rios

Upshot Chimera, Indonesia, Folklore, Ethiopia

Verb Makes You Move

Victoria Coffee Honduras

Vivid Green, Maple Oat, Nahun Fernandez Honey, Sugar Shack

Waypost Bourbon Barrel Finished Coffee

White Bison Black

White Rhino Black, Sebastian

Wild Goose Coffee Blue River Blend, Red Line Draft Latte