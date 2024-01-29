recall alert

Children's tiaras sold on Amazon are being recalled over lead concerns

By Angela Fortuna

CT DPH

A children's tiara that is being sold on Amazon has been recalled over lead content concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for Yaomiao Children's Rhinestone Silver Tiaras.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can pose adverse health affects, according to the U.S. CPSC.

The product, which is sold exclusively on Amazon, is sold in a package with three other tiara styles including blue, purple and clear rhinestones.

Only the tiara with the red rhinestones is being recalled. The product was sold from January 2021 through November 2023 for about $19 a set. Approximately 12,500 items are affected.

Anyone who bought these tiaras should immediately take them away from children, stop using them and contact LordRoadS for a refund.

In addition, LordRoadS and Amazon are contacting anyone who bought the recalled product. No incidents have been reported at this time.

