Toyota

Toyota Recalls 460,000 Vehicles for Stability Control Glitch

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, in rare cases the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, in rare cases the software may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system, which uses a computer to individually brake wheels to help drivers keep control.

The recall covers vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years including the Toyota brand's Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mid-June.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Business Apr 6

GM Expects Record Year of Chevy Bolt EV Sales Following Fire Recall

recall alert Apr 1

Ford Recalling 737K Vehicles to Fix Oil Leaks, Trailer Brakes That Won't Work

This article tagged under:

Toyota
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us