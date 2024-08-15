Trader Joe's recalls 653,000 scented candles due to fire hazard

Trader Joe's is recalling 653,000 scented candles because they pose an elevated fire hazard.

In a release on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website posted Thursday, Trader Joe's said the flame on its Mango Tangerine candles can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than expected flame.

The products were sold in June.

Trader Joe's said it had received three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns from users of the products.

Users should return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4, or complete a product feedback form online to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail. Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle

