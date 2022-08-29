FDA

White Fudge Animal Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Over Metal Contamination Concerns

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the recall notice

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz White Fudge Animal Cookies, because they may contain pieces of metal, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The animal cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide under the brand Market Pantry, and comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape.

The recalled products have a Best By Date of Feb. 21, 2023, the jug lot number Y052722, with a UPC code of 085239817698.

The Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the recalled bear jug on the product label.
No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies, according to the recall notice.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury," the FDA warned.

Customers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the cookies and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

