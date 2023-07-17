Giants Highlights

Reds grounds crew member goes viral after disappearing under tarp

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s never good news for baseball players when the tarp comes on the field. It was even worse news for one member of the Cincinnati Reds’ grounds crew at Great American Ball Park.

When the Giants’ series opener against the Reds was delayed in the eighth inning Monday night, the hard-working Reds grounds crew sprinted onto the field to cover the infield with a large tarp.

They left one man behind in the process.

"Mayday! He got eaten by the tarp!" Giants analyst Hunter Pence said on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. "Every man left behind -- fend for yourself!"

The grounds crew worker eventually worked his way out from under the tarp and proceeded with his duties on the field like a true professional.

The Giants and Reds were tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning when umpires called for the rain delay. San Francisco had runners at second and third base with one out and third baseman J.D. Davis ready to dig into the batter's box.

