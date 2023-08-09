Report: A's promoting top outfield prospect Lawrence Butler

The A's reportedly are calling up another exciting top prospect.

MLB.com's Martín Gallegos reported Wednesday, citing a source, that Oakland is promoting outfielder and No. 7 prospect Lawrence Butler to the major league team.

A's are calling up No. 7 prospect Lawrence Butler, per source. He will join the team in Washington D.C.



'New Oakland'https://t.co/93Q1iR8kYl — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 9, 2023

In 89 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, the 23-year-old Butler hit .284/.350/.475 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI and 21 stolen bases to go along with an .825 OPS.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A sixth-round pick by the A's in 2018, Butler started to turn heads in 2021 after blasting 19 homers and stealing 29 bases in Single-A. Butler primarily has split time between center and right field this season and should receive an extended look after the team designated longtime outfielder Ramón Laureano for assignment Saturday.

Butler joins a growing list of A's top prospects who have broken through to the major league level this season and helped coin the term "The New Oakland" earlier in spring training.

With Butler's promotion, five of the A's top seven prospects have played in the majors this season, including catcher Tyler Soderstrom (No. 1), right-handed pitcher Mason Miller (No. 2), infielder Zack Gelof (No. 3) and right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok (No. 5).