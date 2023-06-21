Report: Celtics deal Smart to Grizzlies in new Porzingis trade

The Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are finalizing a blockbuster three-team trade on the eve of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Here are the full details of the trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach:

Celtics acquire : Kristaps Porzingis, 2023 first-round pick from Memphis (No. 25 overall), 2024 first-round pick (from Memphis via Golden State)

: Kristaps Porzingis, 2023 first-round pick from Memphis (No. 25 overall), 2024 first-round pick (from Memphis via Golden State) Grizzlies acquire : Marcus Smart

: Marcus Smart Wizards acquire: Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones, 2023 second-round pick from Boston (No. 35 overall)

Here is the list of protections on the 2024 first-round going to the Celtics:

The 2024 first Boston gets from Memphis (via Golden State) is top-4 protected, then top-1 protected in 2025, then unprotected in 2026 — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) June 22, 2023

Smart was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and spent nine seasons with the Celtics. He made the playoffs in each of those seasons and won the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Jones and Smart give Memphis much-needed backcourt depth while superstar point guard Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-24 season.

Porzingis provides the Celtics with frontcourt scoring, good outside shooting and strong interior defense. He averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game and shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range for the Wizards last season. He also played in 65 games -- his highest total since 2016-17.

