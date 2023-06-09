NHL Rumors

Report: Flyers want at least two first-round picks for Hart

What do the Philadelphia Flyers want for Carter Hart? A trade for the star goalie reportedly might cost a team at least two first-round picks.

By Sheng Peng

What do the Philadelphia Flyers want for Carter Hart?

Earlier today, Jeff Marek speculated that the San Jose Sharks could be interested in the 24-year-old star goalie. Hart has a $3.9 million cap hit for the 2023-24 NHL season and is a restricted free agent the following season.

“Most likely, Carter will be our goalie for the future, but I’m not in a position to turn down anything,” new Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere told local radio station 94.1 WIP two weeks ago. “I have to listen.”

So what would get the rebuilding Flyers’ attention?

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period, the first on the Hart news yesterday, told San Jose Hockey Now that Philly likely would want “significantly more than they got for [Ivan] Provorov.”

San Jose Hockey Now can corroborate that. So what does that mean for teams interested in Hart?

