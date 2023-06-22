2023 NBA Draft

Report: Kings trade Holmes, pick to Mavs in cap-clearing move

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings reportedly made a significant move to clear cap space in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento traded center Richaun Holmes and Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper -- the No. 24 overall pick -- to the Dallas Mavericks.

The move erases Holmes’ contract from the Kings’ books over a week before NBA free agency begins. Holmes is under contract for $12 million next season and has a $12.8 million player option for 2024-25.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Kings, now estimated to have over $30 million in cap space [h/t Nate Duncan], can gear up and make a significant move in free agency. NBA teams are able to negotiate with free agents beginning June 30.

Holmes spent the past four seasons in Sacramento. He started 136 games from 2019 to 2022 and averaged 12.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest before losing his place in the Kings' rotation under new coach Mike Brown in 2022-23.

Holmes played in just 42 regular-season games last season and averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.3 minutes.

News

San Francisco 2 hours ago

San Francisco fire chief says driverless cars are getting in the way of first responders

Oakland 3 hours ago

Man shot, killed while doing yardwork at Oakland home

Kris Murray, the twin brother of Kings rookie phenom Keegan Murray, was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 23 overall, one pick before Sacramento was on the clock.

Sacramento's draft night is not yet complete. It also owns two second-round picks at No. 38 and No. 54 overall. Sacramento acquired the No. 38 overall pick in its February 2022 blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers involving guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Domantas Sabonis.

This article tagged under:

2023 NBA Draftnba draftRichaun Holmes
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us