Report: Warriors potential destination for CP3 in free agency

The Warriors, believe it or not, could be in the market for a hall-of-fame point guard this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on Friday at Kaseya Center, where he discussed the Suns' reported meeting with Paul on Wednesday and the likelihood the star could be waived by Phoenix before his $30.8 million contract becomes guaranteed on June 28.

ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski: “If Chris Paul’s out there as a free agent this summer, look at the 2 teams in LA, the Clippers & Lakers; the Knicks in New York; the Golden State Warriors…” pic.twitter.com/xehNrXEvC5 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 10, 2023

"There are teams that would like to see if they can stack up enough contracts to see if they can take on his $30 million this season and keep him or perhaps flip him at the trade deadline," Wojnarowski said. "There are other teams that would trade for him and treat it like a salary cap savings. They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline and then he would become a free agent."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If Paul were to become a free agent, Wojnarowski believes the Warriors will be one of a few prominent teams that could have interest.

"If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in LA -- the Clippers and Lakers -- the Knicks in New York, the Golden State Warriors," Wojnarowski added. "Those would all be potential destinations for Chris Paul who would then sign a deal at a much lower number than the $30 million he's guaranteed in Phoenix if he stays there past that June 28 deadline."

RELATED: More than a feel-good story: Johnson would fit the Warriors Way

The Warriors are projected to be around $49 million over the $162 million luxury tax threshold next season, which would make adding a player like Paul, even if he were to sign at a "much lower number," difficult without cutting salary elsewhere.

However, if the Warriors could make it work, Paul -- who still is searching for an NBA championship after 18 seasons, would have an excellent chance with Golden State.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast