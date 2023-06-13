How Sherman's simple message helped elevate Lenoir's football IQ

Before Deommodore Lenoir and Richard Sherman were 49ers players, albeit at different times, they already shared a unique connection.

Lenoir first met Sherman while playing under coach D'Vah Thomas, a long-time friend of the veteran cornerback, at Salesian High School in Los Angeles. Sherman has served as an invaluable presence in Lenoir's life and football career over the years, with the Oregon product referring to the former 49ers star as "family" after San Francisco selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the latest episode of "49ers Talk," Lenoir shared with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco what the bond means to him and how Sherman has helped him grow as a defender.

"Before I even met my high school coach, Richard Sherman was already one of my favorite corners just because he talked trash and he’d back it up," Lenoir told Maiocco. "So when I met [my coach] and then he told me his relationship with Sherm, it was like a no-brainer. I just had to meet him and stuff, just pick his brain, because my whole life, I was always just athletic playing the position.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I never had technique or tools or even knew certain situations, so just talking to him and talking football, it just made my IQ even stronger."

Like Lenoir, Sherman also was a fifth-round pick. But he was selected 10 years earlier by the Seattle Seahawks and didn't arrive in the Bay until 2018. Lenoir had graduated high school by then with the Class of 2017, and Sherman already was a household name thanks largely in part to his antics -- and pass breakups -- when playing against the 49ers.

But the comparisons stop there. Maiocco asked Lenoir how much he has been able to learn from Sherman technique-wise, since the Super Bowl champion has nearly a two-inch advantage over him in terms of arm length.

That was a question Lenoir had, too, as he watched Sherman's tape in an effort to become a better downfield defender. How Sherman responded is something Lenoir remembers to this day.

"He just told me everything is still the same," Lenoir told Maiocco. "Football stays football. Even just certain concepts are going to be the same -- you’ve just got to really pay attention."

RELATED: Lenoir explains how teammates sparked career-changing mindset

It's clear that message, and other words from Sherman, have resonated with Lenoir throughout his career. During the 2022 NFL season, the third-year pro credited Sherman for his in-season turnaround after they shared a postgame chat.

Having locked down the starting cornerback role opposite veteran Charvarius Ward after his efforts last year, Lenoir will look to improve upon his 2022 performance as the 49ers seek their ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi trophy.

And while Sherman no longer plays for the 49ers, his wisdom lives on in the team's locker room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast