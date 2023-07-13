Report: Sherman candidate to be Bayless' ‘Undisputed' partner

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman reportedly could be joining forces with one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday that the former cornerback has emerged as a candidate to be Skip Bayless' partner on FS1's "Undisputed" after former NFL tight end Shanon Sharpe left the show in June.

The show is on its usual summer break and is expected to begin filming again at the end of August.

Bayless and Sherman, as Marchand points out, have a history together. The All-Pro cornerback once appeared on ESPN's "First Take" when Bayless was paired up with Stephen A. Smith, and had a fiery exchange with the polarizing pundit.

Sherman had told Bayless to address him as "All-Pro Stanford graduate" while claiming Bayless "had never accomplished anything." Bayless responded by claiming he accomplished more in media than Sherman had in football.

It's safe to say that the two have a fiery history together.

Sources told the Post that Sherman and Bayless met on Wednesday at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, where they reportedly discussed the idea of teaming up.

Sherman currently is a pre- and postgame analyst on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast and likely would have to balance both if he were to be named as Sharpe's replacement.



