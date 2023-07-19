Still a free agent, Gould expects to play 19th NFL season

Robbie Gould, an 18-year NFL veteran, remains an unrestricted free agent as teams open training camp next week.

He’s not hanging up the cleats just yet.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco recently asked Gould at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort if there’s a 19th season in store for the 40-year-old kicker.

“There will be,” Gould told Maiocco on the latest "49ers Talk" podcast episode. “For sure.”

The 49ers decided to move on from Gould this offseason, letting him walk in free agency and drafting his replacement, Jake Moody, in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gould spoke with multiple teams in free agency but never landed a deal. He believes that will change soon.

"We’ve had a lot of teams we’ve talked to this offseason about coming to play for them, it just hasn’t necessarily worked out with the right situation and/or financially,” Gould told Maiocco. "I’m in shape. I’ve been kicking.

"I know training camp is coming up. I’m ready for the next opportunity."

Moody, the highest-drafted kicker since Roberto Aguayo was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, was one of three place kickers drafted this year. The New England Patriots selected Maryland's Chad Ryland in the fourth round (No. 112 overall), and the Green Bay Packers took Auburn’s Anders Carlson in the sixth (No. 207).

The Dallas Cowboys have two inexperienced kickers on their roster. They still are unsettled at the position after Brett Maher infamously missed four extra-point attempts in one playoff game and was let go after the season.

Other teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans are entrusting their kicking duties to youngsters with less than six career field-goal attempts in an NFL game.

Opportunity could knock sooner than later for Gould, who is remaining patient on the open market with a perfect postseason track record on his resume.

“I’m sure these teams will give these kids a chance and find out who has a chance to compete, and then things will get a lot more serious,” Gould told Maiocco. “I’m ready to go and looking forward to next season.”

