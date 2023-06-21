Russo doesn't believe Warriors dynasty ends if Draymond leaves

If the Warriors do end up losing Draymond Green this offseason, Chris Russo believes his departure would not signal the end of the organization's dynasty.

Russo joined ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday morning, where he explained why Green -- who recently declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season -- is not as important to the fabric of the Warriors' success as many believe he is.

"No, it does not end the dynasty," Russo said. "No, it does not. And I think they need Draymond and I think they’re going to sign him anyway. I think at the end of the day he’s going to be a Warrior ... As long as Curry is sitting there, they have a chance. That’s the bottom line. As long as Curry’s there, I’m assuming Thompson’s going to stay, Looney’s a good little player, they’ll be all right.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Look, Draymond Green, I know I’ve been hard on him at times, let me see Draymond Green go play for the Pistons and win 50 games. He is a supplementary player on a very good team. He’s not going to do things on a bad team that’s going to help that team win, because he’s not going to put the ball in the basket, he’s an intangible player. And intangible players work on teams that are already good."

Green is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time All-Star, and was named to two All-NBA teams and eight All-Defensive teams in addition to taking home the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year award.

RELATED: Draymond decision forces Warriors to commit to today or tomorrow

In addition to his defensive prowess, Green oftentimes is referred to as the facilitator of the Warriors' offense and plays an important role in running the offense through Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"He’s not irreplaceable, is my general point," Russo added.

Even though Green opted out of the final year of his contract, many believe that it simply was a financial decision and the two sides reportedly are likely to work out a long-term extension. If they do, it will be a clear sign that the Warriors indeed view Green as a very important piece moving forward.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast