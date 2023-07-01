Sabonis agrees to five-year, $217M extension with Kings

Domantas Sabonis will remain in Sacramento for the next five seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday evening, citing Sabonis' agents, Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne, that the All-Star center has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $217 million over five years.

Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JL9Yic3Zi8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2023

Sabonis arrived in Sacramento after a blockbuster trade midway through the 2021-22 season that sent future All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers.

Since the trade, Sabonis has established himself as one of the best big men in the league and has created quite the formidable duo with All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox. The 6-foot-11 center played a huge role in Sacramento snapping its 16-season playoff drought and securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference last season.

