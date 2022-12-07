San Francisco-Based Grammarly Raising Money to Support Ukraine

While the war rages on, so does one San Francisco-based tech company’s effort to support Ukraine.

We have seen images come out of Ukraine for more than nine months now. Images that were personal for Grammarly co-founder Max Lytvyn.

“Ukrainian people are very resilient and this resilience sometimes can mask the severity of the situation, on the ground there. And we should not forget about that under these brave faces, there’s incredible tragedy,” he said.

It was a tragedy that Lytvyn and his tech company Grammarly have decided to do something about.

Lytvyn and two of his co-founders were born in Ukraine. The company also started in Ukraine with its head office now located in San Francisco.

Grammarly provides technology to help people and companies communicate more effectively. So, it makes sense that effectiveness was how they decided they would help Ukraine.

Right now, many hospitals are unable to function at full capacity because of damage or power.

“We think a lot about efficiency of this help about making it as direct and as impactful as possible and ambulances that are used as hospitals on wheels in Ukraine. They save lives in a very direct and immediate way,” Lytvyn said.

The tech company is working with United 24, the initiative to collect donations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since May, more than $230 million has been raised and 90 ambulances have been purchased.

But Lytvyn knows the need is endless. Unfortunately, there is no immediate end in sight.

Grammarly has an office in Kyiv that’s currently closed. Almost half of their team members are in or originally from Ukraine.

For more information on the tech company's support for Ukraine, visit grammarly.com.