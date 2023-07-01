NBA free agency

Report: Vezenkov, Kings agree to three-year, $20M contract

By Tom Dierberger

Sasha Vezenkov, the reigning EuroLeague MVP, is heading to Sacramento after all.

Vezenkov’s agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that the 6-foot-9 forward has agreed to a three-year contract worth $20 million, putting to rest all speculation that he would return to Olympiacos B.C.

In 33 EuroLeague games last season, Vezenkov averaged 17.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

Sacramento acquired Vezenkov on draft night last summer, sending a second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his rights.

The Kings have been active players in the opening days of free agency. They re-signed Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, and reportedly traded for Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte.

Now, Sacramento boasts even more depth at forward in Vezenkov, who appears ready to impact the “Beam Team” right away.

