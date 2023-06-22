Draft prospect Henderson dumbfounded by Steph's unreal workout

Is there a better shooting coach than the greatest shooter in NBA history?

As top NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson was preparing for the 2023 draft, he got a chance to work out with Warriors superstar Steph Curry and take notes up close from the 3-point king himself. Their trainer Brandon Payne said Henderson is working on his ability to shoot from range more efficiently, so Payne knew exactly who to call.

A few days later, Payne shared a funny story from the joint workout on DraftKings Network's "Basketball Illuminati" podcast.

"Well, the big don't that I learned in workout one last week is don't have them alternate shooting when we're playing shooting games where if you keep making it, you keep going," Payne said. "Because what happened is Mr. Curry hadn't touched a basketball in about four weeks and he just decided to rattle off about 60 in a row in one drill and Scoot's eyes got about this big.

"And I had to keep telling him, 'Don't worry, this isn't normal. It's not normal. Don't worry about it.' So then Scoot gets up and he takes a couple shots, he made five or six in a row and then he missed. And I looked at him and I said, 'If I had to wait 20 minutes in between shots, I'd probably miss too. So don't worry about it."

Leave it to Curry to throw off someone's rhythm by finding his own.

This wasn't the first time the two trained together. The two worked out at Laney College in Oakland back in March.

Curry's teachings follow off the court, too. The four-time NBA champion has been mentoring Henderson and offered Henderson and his sister Moochie to partner with his company, SC30 Inc.

“Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it’s a blessing,” Scoot Henderson said (h/t The Associated Press’ Janie McCauley). “Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it’s really cool.”

Henderson is expected to be selected as a top-five pick in Thursday's draft, with many mock drafts predicting the Charlotte Hornets will select No. 2 overall. The 6-foot-2 guard has played the last two seasons in the G League and already is accustomed to the NBA and NBA rules.

Plus, he's got a couple workouts with the greatest shooter in the world to add to this résumé.

