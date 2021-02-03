SFPUC Installs 12 New Water Tap Stations Around Tenderloin, Bayview, Mission District

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday announced the installation of 12 new drink tap stations around the city's Tenderloin, Bayview and Mission District neighborhoods to ensure residents there have access to clean drinking water.

The stations, installed along main thoroughfares, come after the SFPUC last July installed temporary fixtures at six fire hydrant locations in the Tenderloin to allow for better drinking water access there.

Community feedback led to the decision to install the dozen new permanent drink tap stations, which allow people to use their own container to fill up with water rather than purchase single-use bottled water.

The new stations are located in the Tenderloin at St. Anthony's at 150 Golden Gate Ave., at 302 Ellis St. near Glide Memorial Church, and at 730 Polk St. In the Bayview District, the new stations are at Mendell Plaza at Third Street and Palou Avenue, Hilltop Park at La Salle Avenue and Whitney Young Circle, Youngblood Coleman Playground at Mendell Street and Fairfax Avenue, near Earl's Organic at 2102 Jerrold Ave., and at Ingerson Avenue and Ingalls Street.

In the Mission District, the new stations are at 1850 Mission St., 201 Alabama St., 2783 Mission St., and 3001 19th St.

The SFPUC started its drink tap station program in 2010 and has previously installed the water refilling stations at schools, parks and open spaces around the city.

More information about the program and a map of available stations can be found at https://www.sfwater.org/index.aspx?page=447.