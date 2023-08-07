Shohei Ohtani

Young Giants fan recruits Ohtani to Bay with adorable sign

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Giants fans are helping the front office get a head start on perhaps the most important recruiting effort in franchise history.

A young Giants fan brought a sign to Angel Stadium on Monday night to lure two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to San Francisco.

“Hey Shohei,” the sign read. “No. 17 looks good in orange-n-black. Go Giants!”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter. He was included in trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, but the Los Angeles Angels ultimately decided to buy and attempt to make one last run at the postseason with Ohtani and fellow star Mike Trout.

Entering Monday’s series opener against the Giants, the Angels had lost six straight games and are 7.5 games out of a wild-card spot in the American League.

The Giants are expected to pursue Ohtani on the open market this winter. The San Francisco fan base, which has been clamoring for a superstar for the last few years, is doing nothing but helping the cause.

News

San Jose 12 hours ago

Boy, great-grandmother found dead in San Jose home were stabbed, police say

Richmond 5 hours ago

Contra Costa County health officials looking for other cases of Legionnaires' disease

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Shohei Ohtani
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us