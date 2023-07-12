Why Russo sees Giants as ‘big players' in Ohtani sweepstakes

Shohei Ohtani's future and the speculation surrounding it has been one of MLB's biggest storylines in 2023.

The two-way Los Angeles Angels superstar has been tied to the Giants in recent weeks, and another well-known sports personality continued to stir the pot Wednesday.

“I think the Giants are in play,” Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. “So I do think there’s a possibility there. I don’t think he goes to Seattle. But I do think the [Los Angeles] Dodgers are the leaders. They didn’t spend any money in last year’s offseason. I think the Dodgers are the leading team for him. They came in second last time.

"I do not think he’s going to go to the [New York] Mets, although [Steve] Cohen will not be outbid. He’ll spend the most money on him. I don’t think he’ll come here to New York. I think he’ll stay on the West Coast. I don’t think the Angels are going to keep him.”

Ohtani has spent his entire big league career with the Angels since the 2018 season, and Russo believes the Japanese star would like to stay on the West Coast -- just not in Anaheim.

That's where San Francisco comes in, which longs for a superstar to truly compete in the playoffs and beyond. Bringing Aaron Judge back home failed. The Carlos Correa deal fell short. The Giants need a big name and Ohtani could check off a lot of boxes for them (and anyone, really).

"The Giants, they need a star, he’d be a huge star there," Russo continued. "The Giants will be competitive in the second half. I don’t think they’re going to make the playoffs. So I think they’d be a big one for him. I think Dodgers one, Giants two. And remember, the Giants can’t just allow him to walk to LA.

"They got to put some pressure on the Dodgers and if nothing else, make them up the ante. So from that standpoint, I think the Giants will be big players for Ohtani. I don’t think they’re gonna get him. I think at the end of the day he’s gonna go to LA, but I think they’d be players. I think they have a chance."

If the Angels don't trade the two-way phenom by the Aug. 1 deadline as they reportedly haven't completely ruled out, Ohtani will enter free agency next offseason.

That's when the real fun will begin. But for now, fans can enjoy, or try to enjoy, all the speculation.

