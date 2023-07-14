Proposed Ohtani-to-Giants trade highlights potential cost

Acquiring Shohei Ohtani will not be cheap. Whether it be as a free agent in the offseason or in a blockbuster deal before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

With the Los Angeles Angels reportedly considering offers for the two-way superstar, the Giants likely will be one of the many teams that come calling in the next two-plus weeks about a potential trade for Ohtani.

What would the Giants surrender in a trade for Ohtani? Bleacher Report's Zach Ryner proposed a possible trade package:

Giants receive: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani,

Angels receive: LHP Kyle Harrison, SS Marco Luciano and LHP Carson Whisenhunt

"This is a less heavy price than the one we pitched for the Dodgers, but it would still tip the proverbial scales," Rymer wrote. "Harrison, Luciano and Whisenhunt rank as MLB's No. 14, No. 67 and No. 70 prospects, and all three are in the upper levels of the minor leagues. Harrison, in particular, is probably the most prized left-handed prospect in baseball.

If you were to put yourself in president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and general manager Pete Putila's shoes, would you be comfortable surrendering your Nos. 1, 2 and 4 prospects for two-plus months of Ohtani?

Trading for Ohtani not only would provide the Giants with a massive boost at the plate and in the rotation, but it would give San Francisco at least a two-month head start in negotiations with a player who is expected to be one of the most sought-after superstars in the history of professional sports this winter.

Of course, any team that trades for Ohtani runs the risk of surrendering a historic prospect haul for a player who could sign elsewhere next season.

Is it worth it?

