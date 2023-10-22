Victims' daughter, sister-in-law of suspect in 2021 Lake Tahoe-area shooting speaks out

The sister-in-law of former professional baseball player Danny Serafini, arrested Friday in connection with a 2021 attack that left her father dead and her mother critically injured, is speaking out.

Adrienne Spohr shared a statement with NBC Bay Area Sunday, reflecting on the crime, her parents’ history and her reaction to events.

She expressed gratitude to the Place County Sheriff's Department and District Attorney's office for their work over the two-year investigation before calling the shooting of her parents a "heinous, calculated crime."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Despite being pressed for my opinion, I cannot comment on my sister's level of at this time," Spohr wrote.

She went on to talk more about her parents: “My mom Wendy Wood was the strongest woman I’ve ever known. At 68 years old, she survived multiple gunshot wounds and regained a majority of her capabilities … Despite her incredible recovery, she missed my dad terribly and was never able to comfortably live again in her home in Lake Tahoe.”

About her father, Spohr wrote: “My dad Gary Spohr was the emotional backbone of our family — always making time for his daughters and wife. He loved the water and spent many summer days cruising the shores of Lake Tahoe with friends and family on his boat.”

Spohr ended the statement with her reaction after the news of Serafini’s arrest: “I feel an immense weight lifted off my shoulders. I have held onto my parents’ ashes as I never felt right scattering them without the justice they deserved. Now that justice has been served, my parents can finally rest in peace.”

Read the full statement below.