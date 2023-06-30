NBA free agency

Sources: Dario Saric-to-Warriors in NBA free agency ‘likely'

By Ali Thanawalla

As the Warriors look to fill out their 2023-24 roster with win-now veteran players, free agent Dario Šarić appears to be a prime target.

Šarić agreeing to a contract with the Warriors when free agency opens at 3 p.m. PT on Friday is a "high probability," multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

One source told Poole that an agreement between Šarić and the Warriors is "likely."

Šarić, 29, would fill several of the Warriors' needs, including size -- he's 6-foot-10 -- and shooting, having made 39 percent of his 3-point attempts in 57 games last season between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson on Thursday listed Šarić as one of the free-agent options for the Warriors as they look to add shooting to the roster.

A former 2014 first-round draft pick, Šarić made his NBA debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-17. In six seasons with Philly, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saric is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 413 games.

While Šarić was a starter early in his career, he has come off the bench in 91 of the 107 games he has played over his last two NBA seasons (2020-21 and 2022-23). He missed the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury.

If the Warriors indeed add Šarić and retain All-Star forward Draymond Green as expected, they likely still need to fill two roster spots, with size, shooting and ball-handling as the traits they are looking for.

